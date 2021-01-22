Market cap of Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] reaches 73.11M – now what?

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] closed the trading session at $1.59 on 01/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.40, while the highest price level was $1.80. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Senmiao Technology Announces Second Order of 500 Electric Vehicles Under Framework Agreement with BYD.

Senmiao Sees Demand Increase for Use of Electric Vehicles Since Launch of its Xixingtianxia Ride-Hailing Platform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (NASDAQ: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, announced that it has ordered another 500 electric vehicles (“EVs”) manufactured by BYD Company Limited (“BYD”, HK:1211 and SZSE:002594) from an authorized dealer of BYD Auto Sales Co., Ltd., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of BYD. These automobiles are expected to be delivered to Senmiao by March 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.60 percent and weekly performance of 6.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, AIHS reached to a volume of 19185371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

AIHS stock trade performance evaluation

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 41.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.92 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1981, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7688 for the last 200 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. Senmiao Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.71.

Return on Total Capital for AIHS is now -48.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, AIHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] managed to generate an average of -$17,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.90% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 121,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.82% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 100,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in AIHS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $83000.0 in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 348,022 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 157,229 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 107,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,022 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.