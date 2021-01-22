Friday, January 22, 2021
type here...
Finance

Market cap of Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] reaches 3.82B – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Stock Stories

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Has Growth Opportunity This Year

Brandon Evans - 0
The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc. (NCLH) cruise group was the most affected by the cancellation of cruises during the COVID-19 coronavirus, losing more...
Read more
Stock Stories

Social Network Snapchat (SNAP) Risen After Positive Review

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A favorable opinion from analysts at MoffettNathanson was obtained by Snap Inc. (SNAP), which owns the social network Snapchat. The news was the driver...
Read more
Stock Stories

Square (SQ) Will Continue To Grow?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Square Inc. (SQ) payment network has been one of the winners of an accelerated transition to non-cash payments in the wake of the...
Read more
Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] plunged by -$1.87 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $47.65 during the day while it closed the day at $43.69. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia”), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced that it has completed its “at the market” offering. All 7,969,984 ADSs offered by Jumia have been sold at an average price of $30.51 per ADS, generating aggregate gross process of $243.2 million. Proceeds, net of commissions and expenses, are expected to be $231.4 million. Jumia intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

On November 30, 2020, Jumia filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of 7,969,984 ADSs through an “at the market” offering with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as Jumia’s agent.

Jumia Technologies AG stock has also gained 8.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JMIA stock has inclined by 185.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 388.16% and gained 8.28% year-on date.

The market cap for JMIA stock reached $3.82 billion, with 80.52 million shares outstanding and 6.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.06M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 7699834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $22.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

JMIA stock trade performance evaluation

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 388.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 421.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.09 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.58, while it was recorded at 44.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.84 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.78 and a Gross Margin at +42.39. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.32.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -184.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.02. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] managed to generate an average of -$60,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jumia Technologies AG posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMIA.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,035 million, or 32.60% of JMIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 9,017,500, which is approximately -2.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; AXA S.A., holding 5,279,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.68 million in JMIA stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $71.41 million in JMIA stock with ownership of nearly 34.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 10,460,904 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,468,779 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,768,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,698,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,456,315 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 782,301 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articlePredictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] is 69.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleJetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] moved up 3.85: Why It’s Important

More articles

Finance

why Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $167.59

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Johnson & Johnson plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $164.14 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $2.75

Brandon Evans - 0
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. closed the trading session at $3.44 on 01/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] moved down -1.76: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
OPKO Health Inc. plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.58 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more
Stock Stories

Square (SQ) Will Continue To Grow?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Square Inc. (SQ) payment network has been one of the winners of an accelerated transition to non-cash payments in the wake of the...
Read more
Stock Stories

Social Network Snapchat (SNAP) Risen After Positive Review

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A favorable opinion from analysts at MoffettNathanson was obtained by Snap Inc. (SNAP), which owns the social network Snapchat. The news was the driver...
Read more
Stock Stories

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Has Growth Opportunity This Year

Brandon Evans - 0
The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc. (NCLH) cruise group was the most affected by the cancellation of cruises during the COVID-19 coronavirus, losing more...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Edison Baldwin - 0
Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR),  to make light, medium...
Read more
Stock Stories

Why Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Share Jumped over 12%?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The share price of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) jumped 12.53% to $35.84. A positive comment prompted the move, suggesting the company’s potential leadership in the...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.