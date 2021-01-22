Market cap of Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] reaches 18.71M – now what?

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] gained 9.32% or 0.15 points to close at $1.76 with a heavy trading volume of 1686949 shares. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Creative Realities, Inc. Clarifies Certain Reported Information.

Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, is providing information to its investors to clarify certain information about the Company. The Company has become aware that information about the Company was publicly disseminated via an unauthorized Twitter account, @CRITechExp, that is neither sponsored nor endorsed by the Company.

The Company notified Twitter of the infringement of CRI’s name and likeness and the account has since been eliminated. The Company has not released any information about the Company via Twitter, and investors should not rely upon the information that was provided via the unauthorized Twitter account.

It opened the trading session at $1.70, the shares rose to $1.96 and dropped to $1.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CREX points out that the company has recorded -23.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -238.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 527.49K shares, CREX reached to a volume of 1686949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for CREX stock

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.52. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 58.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2110, while it was recorded at 1.6260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7138 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.52. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -1.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.52. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of $10,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Creative Realities Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.30% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 502,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 275,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in CREX stocks shares; and HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.36 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly -35.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 177,726 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 262,228 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 819,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,259,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,170 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 146,859 shares during the same period.