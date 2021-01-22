Market cap of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] reaches 4.75B – now what?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] gained 13.71% or 8.6 points to close at $71.32 with a heavy trading volume of 6668969 shares. The company report on January 22, 2021 that BigCommerce to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021.

Conference Call Scheduled for February 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, BIGC reached to a volume of 6668969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $79.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

Trading performance analysis for BIGC stock

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.35, while it was recorded at 64.70 for the last single week of trading.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.56 and a Gross Margin at +75.89. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.99.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -148.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -173.68. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 230.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$61,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]

There are presently around $936 million, or 42.30% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 2,333,624, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.70% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 2,303,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.3 million in BIGC stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $96.28 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 13,114,805 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,467 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,122,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,114,605 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 30 shares during the same period.