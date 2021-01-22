Friday, January 22, 2021
Market cap of ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] reaches 61.68M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: ATIF] price surged by 10.19 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on January 20, 2021 that ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Entry of Sale and Purchase Agreement Regarding Issued Shares of Leaping Group Co., Ltd.

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia and North America, announced that it entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement regarding issued shares of Leaping Group Co., Ltd. for the disposition of Leaping Group Co., Ltd. (“Leaping”).

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19 in China, the Company believes that it will take longer and additional capital for traditional entertainment and cinemas business like Leaping to recover. As previously announced, the Company has moved its headquarter in California and is transitioning to its new business model covering three major sectors: asset management, investment holding and media services. The management of the Company believes that the Company no longer has synergy with Leaping with its cinema advertising and cinema operation business. The Company and the management of Leaping also have different view of Leaping’s future business direction.

A sum of 10074829 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.74M shares. ATIF Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $1.30 and dropped to a low of $1.05 until finishing in the latest session at $1.19.

Guru’s Opinion on ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATIF Holdings Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ATIF Stock Performance Analysis:

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, ATIF shares gained by 65.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8180, while it was recorded at 1.0760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3788 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATIF Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1615.27 and a Gross Margin at -167.55. ATIF Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.49.

Return on Total Capital for ATIF is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.57. Additionally, ATIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] managed to generate an average of -$153,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.ATIF Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of ATIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 96,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 56,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in ATIF stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $29000.0 in ATIF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:ATIF] by around 147,546 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 8,550 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 43,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,130 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 8,550 shares during the same period.

