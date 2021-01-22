Market cap of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] reaches 34.70M – now what?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] gained 13.07% on the last trading session, reaching $2.25 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, announced that William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals has been invited to present a Company overview at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:15pm-3:55pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website (https://www.adialpharma.com/). A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the live presentation.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 13.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.70 million with the latest information. ADIL stock price has been found in the range of $1.98 to $2.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 661.80K shares, ADIL reached a trading volume of 1001201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for ADIL stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 23.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 1.64 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ADIL is now -142.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] managed to generate an average of -$2,147,857 per employee.Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.80% of ADIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 205,684, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 196,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in ADIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.18 million in ADIL stock with ownership of nearly 121.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADIL] by around 123,281 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 236,112 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 330,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 690,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADIL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,373 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 150,000 shares during the same period.