Market Analysts see Coty Inc. [COTY] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] closed the trading session at $6.89 on 01/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.81, while the highest price level was $6.99. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Coty Completes Purchase of 20% Stake in Kim Kardashian West Business.

Strategic partnership focused on developing Kardashian West’s new beauty business globally.

Acquisition closes on schedule.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.85 percent and weekly performance of -3.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 112.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.41M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 6328815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $6.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $4.50 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on COTY stock. On September 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COTY shares from 3.10 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.65, while it was recorded at 6.95 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.15. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now -3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.82. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$59,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,199 million, or 45.70% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,345,904, which is approximately 39.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,898,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.33 million in COTY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $98.31 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -4.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 31,917,436 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 70,609,185 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 71,521,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,047,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,136,611 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 11,351,815 shares during the same period.