Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] – find out why.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.50 during the day while it closed the day at $5.38. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (the “Company”) announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of 7,600,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $40.3 million. The Company also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,140,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on January 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan acted as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to invest in a targeted mix of Agency RMBS and for general corporate purposes. The Company then expects to borrow against the Agency RMBS that it purchases with the net proceeds of this offering through repurchase agreements and use the proceeds of the borrowings to acquire additional Agency RMBS.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock has also gained 2.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORC stock has inclined by 4.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.06% and gained 3.07% year-on date.

The market cap for ORC stock reached $386.34 million, with 72.60 million shares outstanding and 69.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ORC reached a trading volume of 7346369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ORC stock. On September 03, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ORC shares from 14 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

ORC stock trade performance evaluation

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +95.04. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for ORC is now 0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 871.82. Additionally, ORC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORC.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $129 million, or 33.40% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,982,577, which is approximately -1.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,394,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.26 million in ORC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $13.81 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly -1.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 1,610,541 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,875,077 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 20,535,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,021,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 561,474 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 283,528 shares during the same period.