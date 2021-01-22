KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain 18.31% so far this year. What now?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] gained 14.90% on the last trading session, reaching $72.81 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 35,400,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing three Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$58.00 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,310,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for broadening its service offerings, expansion into new growth areas and investment in its infrastructure, for potential strategic opportunities that may strengthen its market leadership and facilitate the development of its main businesses, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

KE Holdings Inc. represents 1.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.05 billion with the latest information. BEKE stock price has been found in the range of $64.16 to $72.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 7641586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $65.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Hold rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69.

Trading performance analysis for BEKE stock

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.97, while it was recorded at 65.01 for the last single week of trading.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.88 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.75.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.48. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 4.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $8,297 million, or 14.90% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 14,729,730, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 10,964,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $798.36 million in BEKE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $746.24 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 113,952,221 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,952,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,952,221 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.