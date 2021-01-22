Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $2.75

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] closed the trading session at $3.44 on 01/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.27, while the highest price level was $3.44. The company report on December 29, 2020 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IVR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on shares of its common stock.

Common Stock Dividend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.78 percent and weekly performance of 3.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, IVR reached to a volume of 6917443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVR stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on IVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.79.

IVR stock trade performance evaluation

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, IVR shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +148.64 and a Gross Margin at +84.48. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +148.01.

Return on Total Capital for IVR is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 654.26. Additionally, IVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. go to 1.70%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $327 million, or 54.70% of IVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,272,808, which is approximately 6.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,338,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.33 million in IVR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.87 million in IVR stock with ownership of nearly -7.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR] by around 13,959,077 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 19,875,694 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 61,304,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,138,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,796,158 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,614,756 shares during the same period.