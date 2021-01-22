Infosys Limited [INFY] is 7.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] closed the trading session at $18.20 on 01/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.15, while the highest price level was $18.40. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Launching Infosys Cortex: AI-First, Cloud-First Customer Engagement Platform, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Humanize Customer Experience, Empower Agents and Drive Intelligent Operations for Enterprises.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced the launch of Infosys Cortex, its customer engagement platform. The platform leverages technology from Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, along with Contact Center AI services from Google Cloud and its managed artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics services.

Infosys Cortex helps businesses reimagine customer care operations by providing intelligence to aid purposeful customer communication, smarter and faster decision-making, and deliver value at scale. Using the power of cloud and a modular microservices based architecture, it helps enterprises achieve up to 40 percent faster and more effective agent hiring and learning. It also brings up to 30 percent improvement in agent performance with training before operationalizing the contact center. Furthermore, Infosys Cortex drives up to 30 percent improvement in satisfaction for customers through intent prediction and self-service, along with up to 40 percent improvement in operations through cognitive automation and analysis of contextual data across systems using Infosys Data and Analytics Platform powered by Google Cloud. Infosys’ ability to provide deeper integration in the enterprise by developing and reusing connectors for existing enterprise information systems makes implementation smooth and seamless.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.37 percent and weekly performance of -1.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, INFY reached to a volume of 7956638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on INFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 50.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

INFY stock trade performance evaluation

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.45 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 18.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.73 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.76 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.28.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 29.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $684,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,745 million, or 18.10% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 52,094,913, which is approximately 10.733% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,659,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.79 million in INFY stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $580.3 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 23.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 60,567,767 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 124,168,949 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 515,556,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,293,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,719,789 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,229,056 shares during the same period.