Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Is Currently 5.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.51%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Hyliion Names Electrification Leader Bobby Cherian as Senior Vice President, Sales and Supply Chain.

Cherian’s extensive background managing e-product sales portfolios and electrification initiatives will advance Hyliion’s strategic plans and commercial goals.

Cherian brings 30 years of global sales, purchasing and engineering experience with leading transportation companies and top-tier suppliers.

Over the last 12 months, HYLN stock rose by 77.79%. The one-year Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.32. The average equity rating for HYLN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.95 billion, with 153.90 million shares outstanding and 85.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, HYLN stock reached a trading volume of 8018365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 1.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

HYLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.28, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 22.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyliion Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $137 million, or 17.60% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.04 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $7.12 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 1774.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 7,423,922 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 8,220,170 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,855,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,788,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,802,165 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 8,158,320 shares during the same period.