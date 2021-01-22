Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] Stock trading around $5.48 per share: What’s Next?

Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: GENE] surged by $1.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.18 during the day while it closed the day at $5.48. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Genetic Technologies Announces $6.56 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE), a leader in the development of genetic risk assessment tests, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 1,250,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing six hundred (600) of the Company’s ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $5.25 per ADS. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Genetic Technologies Limited stock has also gained 25.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GENE stock has inclined by 59.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.39% and gained 52.22% year-on date.

The market cap for GENE stock reached $75.57 million, with 13.77 million shares outstanding and 11.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, GENE reached a trading volume of 49748659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetic Technologies Limited is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

GENE stock trade performance evaluation

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.26. With this latest performance, GENE shares gained by 60.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.83 for Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -75173.12 and a Gross Margin at -4485.32. Genetic Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61830.19.

Return on Total Capital for GENE is now -97.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, GENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Genetic Technologies Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of GENE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 64,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 86.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 53,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in GENE stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.1 million in GENE stock with ownership of nearly 35.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:GENE] by around 89,444 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 112,420 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 8,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,201 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 106,406 shares during the same period.