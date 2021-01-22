For Veoneer Inc. [VNE], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Veoneer Inc. [NYSE: VNE] jumped around 2.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.57 at the close of the session, up 9.75%. The company report on December 22, 2020 that Giuseppe Rosso, Veoneer, Appointed New Chairman of Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium.

Giuseppe Rosso, VP Engineering Advanced Assisted Driving Systems at the automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB), has been appointed Chairman of the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium (AVCC).

AVCC is a global consortium driving industry consensus for automated and assisted driving computing. Founded in 2019, AVCC has 19 members; leading OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and semiconductor companies. These leading companies work together to identify relevant requirements and influence industry standards to resolve complex challenges of developing and deploying safe and robust automated driving technologies while keeping R&D costs in line.

Veoneer Inc. stock is now 29.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNE Stock saw the intraday high of $27.64 and lowest of $25.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.66, which means current price is +42.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 669.90K shares, VNE reached a trading volume of 1563759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veoneer Inc. [VNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNE shares is $16.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Veoneer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Veoneer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Kepler analysts kept a Reduce rating on VNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veoneer Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37.

How has VNE stock performed recently?

Veoneer Inc. [VNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.29. With this latest performance, VNE shares gained by 33.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.17 for Veoneer Inc. [VNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.84, while it was recorded at 24.46 for the last single week of trading, and 14.32 for the last 200 days.

Veoneer Inc. [VNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veoneer Inc. [VNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.41. Veoneer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.29.

Return on Total Capital for VNE is now -22.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veoneer Inc. [VNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.64. Additionally, VNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veoneer Inc. [VNE] managed to generate an average of -$56,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Veoneer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Veoneer Inc. [VNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veoneer Inc. posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veoneer Inc. go to -7.62%.

Insider trade positions for Veoneer Inc. [VNE]

There are presently around $833 million, or 50.40% of VNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNE stocks are: CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD with ownership of 8,023,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND, holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.63 million in VNE stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $88.34 million in VNE stock with ownership of nearly 11.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veoneer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Veoneer Inc. [NYSE:VNE] by around 2,394,249 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,316,339 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 25,507,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,218,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 280,748 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 822,097 shares during the same period.