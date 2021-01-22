Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] gain 32.77% so far this year. What now?

Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ: EVGN] gained 7.77% on the last trading session, reaching $6.24 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Biomica Announces Participation at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress® January 21-24, 2021 (Virtual Conference).

Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN.TA), announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress® to be held from January 21-24, 2021.

Prof. Yehuda Ringel, CSO of Biomica, will present “BMC322 – A rationally-designed live bacterial consortium based on microbiome functional genomic analysis for treatment of IBD” on Saturday 23rd January, 2021 at 2PM (EST).

Evogene Ltd. represents 35.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $221.99 million with the latest information. EVGN stock price has been found in the range of $5.91 to $6.5262.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, EVGN reached a trading volume of 1896288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Evogene Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2013, representing the official price target for Evogene Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evogene Ltd. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 275.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, EVGN shares gained by 62.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 457.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.13 for Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3019.92 and a Gross Margin at -312.08. Evogene Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2405.31.

Return on Total Capital for EVGN is now -39.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.92. Additionally, EVGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] managed to generate an average of -$451,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

There are presently around $53 million, or 23.92% of EVGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,618,845, which is approximately 1068.615% of the company’s market cap and around 18.12% of the total institutional ownership; WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,757,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.2 million in EVGN stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.85 million in EVGN stock with ownership of nearly 29.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evogene Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ:EVGN] by around 4,566,603 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,259,763 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,667,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,493,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,245 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,810,909 shares during the same period.