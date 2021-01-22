EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Is Currently -8.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] plunged by -$5.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $60.46 during the day while it closed the day at $55.03. The company report on January 13, 2021 that EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results for February 26, 2021.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

EOG Resources Inc. stock has also loss -9.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOG stock has inclined by 51.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.64% and gained 10.35% year-on date.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $33.76 billion, with 583.38 million shares outstanding and 581.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 8519407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $65.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EOG stock trade performance evaluation

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.00. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.31, while it was recorded at 59.43 for the last single week of trading, and 46.55 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.65. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.02.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 13.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.61. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $943,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources Inc. posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 1.85%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,161 million, or 90.00% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 71,005,648, which is approximately -0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,406,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.53 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -11.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 35,134,121 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 34,366,572 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 442,247,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,747,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,375,065 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 3,462,277 shares during the same period.