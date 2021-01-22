CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] is 0.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] loss -19.07% on the last trading session, reaching $6.60 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2021 that CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTMX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 14,285,714 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $7.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by CytomX. All shares are being offered by CytomX. In addition, CytomX has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,142,857 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, on the same terms and conditions.

CytomX expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to further develop its proprietary Probody® therapeutics pipeline and research. In particular, CytomX expects to use the net proceeds, together with existing cash resources, to fund: (i) the advancement and expansion of the clinical development program for CX-2009, including the ongoing Phase 2 study of CX-2009 as monotherapy and in combination with CX-072 in breast cancer; (ii) the advancement and expansion of the clinical development program for CX-2029, including the ongoing Phase 2 study of CX-2029 in four types of cancer; (iii) IND enabling studies for CX-2043 and CX-904, their IND submissions and Phase 1 clinical development; and (iv) further research and development activities related to our Probody platform, the tumor microenvironment, new drug candidates and translational sciences. CytomX expects to use any remaining net proceeds from this offering for capital expenditures, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. represents 46.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $302.02 million with the latest information. CTMX stock price has been found in the range of $6.60 to $7.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 495.96K shares, CTMX reached a trading volume of 6736550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $12.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $16 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CTMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.02.

Trading performance analysis for CTMX stock

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.06. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.31 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 7.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.92 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -192.90. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.84.

Return on Total Capital for CTMX is now -105.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.16. Additionally, CTMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] managed to generate an average of -$647,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,045.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]

There are presently around $241 million, or 83.50% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,106,727, which is approximately -0.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,559,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.49 million in CTMX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.84 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly 7.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 3,826,663 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 4,915,727 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 27,845,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,588,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 735,693 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,259,676 shares during the same period.