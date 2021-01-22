Credit Suisse lifts Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] loss -3.38% on the last trading session, reaching $38.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Bloom Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on February 10, 2021 after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 Conference Call and Webcast.

Bloom Energy Corporation represents 138.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.83 billion with the latest information. BE stock price has been found in the range of $36.81 to $39.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 7131183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Accumulate rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32.

Trading performance analysis for BE stock

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.19. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 46.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.61, while it was recorded at 38.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.00 and a Gross Margin at +12.08. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.77.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -26.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.07. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$200,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $3,179 million, or 54.30% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 12,474,373, which is approximately 15.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 9,206,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.19 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $293.72 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 16.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 30,832,821 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 8,013,178 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 43,542,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,388,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,119,189 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,985,646 shares during the same period.