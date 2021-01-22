CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK] moved up 28.89: Why It’s Important

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: CTK] jumped around 0.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.48 at the close of the session, up 28.89%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Fengdu Novel’s Taps Into IP-based Short Video Series For Diversified Content Strategy.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, continues responding to the growing market demand for short videos by exploring, building, and gathering more exciting content. CooTek thus taps into short video series based on Fengdu Novel’s content and IP to create a new format of entertainment as well as user engagement.

With the development of the Internet and 5G technology, online entertainment has gradually become the most promising sector, and short video is becoming a new area of rapid growth. CooTek has committed to creating short video series based on online literature IPs. Based on the library of online literature content resources available on Fengdu Novel, one of the core mobile app products developed and operated by CooTek, the Company engages in the adaptation and production of short video series and continuously enriches the form of online literature and other related online content.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock is now 25.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTK Stock saw the intraday high of $3.67 and lowest of $2.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.45, which means current price is +41.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 160.18K shares, CTK reached a trading volume of 2230449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]?

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTK in the course of the last twelve months was 23.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CTK stock performed recently?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.29. With this latest performance, CTK shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.40. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.71.

Return on Total Capital for CTK is now -57.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.16. Additionally, CTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] managed to generate an average of -$66,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTK.

Insider trade positions for CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]

There are presently around $8 million, or 1.40% of CTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTK stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 2,122,328, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.13% of the total institutional ownership; SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, holding 416,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 million in CTK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.52 million in CTK stock with ownership of nearly -1.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:CTK] by around 35,381 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 62,404 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,787,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,884,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,484 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 52,135 shares during the same period.