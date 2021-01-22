Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] moved up 11.27: Why It’s Important

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: BBGI] gained 11.27% on the last trading session, reaching $2.27 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Beasley Broadcast Group Prices Upsized Notes Offering.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI), a multi-platform media company, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC (the “Issuer”), priced its offering of $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The size of the offering was increased by $20.0 million from the previously announced offering size of $280.0 million. The Notes were offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes are expected to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and each of the Company’s existing domestic majority owned subsidiaries and certain future material domestic majority owned subsidiaries on a senior secured first-priority basis, subject to certain exceptions, limitations and permitted liens. The Issuer expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay in full existing indebtedness under the Company’s senior secured credit facilities and certain other indebtedness, with remaining proceeds to be added to the Issuer’s balance sheet and used for general corporate purposes. The Notes offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. represents 29.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.17 million with the latest information. BBGI stock price has been found in the range of $2.02 to $2.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, BBGI reached a trading volume of 1453897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2007, representing the official price target for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Trading performance analysis for BBGI stock

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.74. With this latest performance, BBGI shares gained by 56.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.26 for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.19 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for BBGI is now 5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.88. Additionally, BBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] managed to generate an average of $9,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI]

There are presently around $8 million, or 26.60% of BBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBGI stocks are: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL with ownership of 978,459, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; TETON ADVISORS, INC., holding 626,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in BBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.84 million in BBGI stock with ownership of nearly 3.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:BBGI] by around 180,898 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 888,160 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,678,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,747,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBGI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,298 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 220,245 shares during the same period.