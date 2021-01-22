AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] Stock trading around $1.24 per share: What’s Next?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AZRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.03%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that AzurRx BioPharma Announces First Two Patients Dosed in Phase 2b OPTION 2 Extension Study of MS1819 in Cystic Fibrosis Patients.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced the first two patients have been dosed in the Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study of MS1819 using immediate release capsules for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis.

The company recently announced an additional study arm in the Phase 2b OPTION 2 study utilizing immediate release capsules in efforts to identify the optimal dose and delivery method of MS1819. The OPTION 2 extension phase design will test patients 18 years or older, who have already completed the OPTION 2 crossover trial, at higher doses relative to the previously conducted OPTION 1 trial. As of, two patients have been dosed and will continue to be treated for the duration of the next two weeks.

Over the last 12 months, AZRX stock rose by 11.75%. The average equity rating for AZRX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.20 million, with 28.52 million shares outstanding and 27.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, AZRX stock reached a trading volume of 72736157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

AZRX Stock Performance Analysis:

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.03. With this latest performance, AZRX shares gained by 55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.90 for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8129, while it was recorded at 0.9663 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8220 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AZRX is now -262.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -333.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -333.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -185.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.75. Additionally, AZRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,517,769 per employee.AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

AZRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZRX.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.10% of AZRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 732,132, which is approximately 6.544% of the company’s market cap and around 11.09% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 215,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in AZRX stocks shares; and PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI, currently with $0.16 million in AZRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AZRX] by around 439,634 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 265,492 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 890,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,595,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 331,573 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 261,956 shares during the same period.