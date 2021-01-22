At Home Group Inc. [HOME] Is Currently 10.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] gained 10.20% or 2.29 points to close at $24.75 with a heavy trading volume of 4589718 shares. The company report on January 8, 2021 that At Home Group Inc. Provides Update Ahead of ICR and Wolfe Research Events.

Expects Q4 comparable store sales of approximately 23% to 24%, up from prior outlook of mid-to-high teens.

Total liquidity improves to $456 million at the end of its fiscal month of December, up $96 million from Q3.

It opened the trading session at $22.55, the shares rose to $25.015 and dropped to $22.475, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOME points out that the company has recorded 182.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1962.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, HOME reached to a volume of 4589718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about At Home Group Inc. [HOME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOME shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for At Home Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for At Home Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for At Home Group Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOME in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for HOME stock

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.42. With this latest performance, HOME shares gained by 56.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 305.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.78 for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.22, while it was recorded at 23.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.40 for the last 200 days.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and At Home Group Inc. [HOME] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.83 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. At Home Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.71.

Return on Total Capital for HOME is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.59. Additionally, HOME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] managed to generate an average of -$34,097 per employee.At Home Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, At Home Group Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for At Home Group Inc. go to 24.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

There are presently around $1,308 million, or 90.30% of HOME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOME stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 10,433,735, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,214,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.31 million in HOME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.32 million in HOME stock with ownership of nearly 12.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in At Home Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME] by around 15,735,197 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 13,194,777 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 23,938,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,868,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOME stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,462,159 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,248,849 shares during the same period.