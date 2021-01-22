Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] Stock trading around $2.33 per share: What’s Next?

Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] traded at a high on 01/21/21, posting a 8.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.33. The company report on December 21, 2020 that Astrotech’s Subsidiary 1st Detect Wins Gold at ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards as Best CBRNE Detection System.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) announced that its 1st Detect subsidiary has received a Gold Award for its TRACER 1000 explosives trace detector (ETD) in the Best CBRNE Detection System category at American Security ’s ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards program.

“We are honored and humbled to receive the award, as it is a recognition of our core philosophy of differentiation through innovation,” said Raj Mellacheruvu, Chief Executive Officer of 1st Detect. “It has long been known that mass spectrometry is the superior technology for detecting explosives. We have solved the ease of use and ruggedness challenges of traditional mass spectrometry and we now have instruments deployed and in service throughout Europe. In addition, with our near zero false alarms, our instruments cost less than the competing technology and we are quickly becoming recognized as technological leaders in the industry.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1074458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Astrotech Corporation stands at 12.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.25%.

The market cap for ASTC stock reached $48.53 million, with 18.56 million shares outstanding and 15.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, ASTC reached a trading volume of 1074458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Astrotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrotech Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.89.

How has ASTC stock performed recently?

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, ASTC shares gained by 26.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1662.70 and a Gross Margin at +7.99. Astrotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1703.07.

Return on Total Capital for ASTC is now -221.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 640.64. Additionally, ASTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] managed to generate an average of -$307,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Astrotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.60% of ASTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 294,830, which is approximately 57.157% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 191,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in ASTC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $69000.0 in ASTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astrotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ:ASTC] by around 136,449 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 77,170 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 332,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,221 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,535 shares during the same period.