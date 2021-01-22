Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] moved up 14.31: Why It’s Important

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [NASDAQ: APWC] gained 14.31% on the last trading session, reaching $4.11 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) (“APWC” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, announced the Company’s financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.

First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results (Ended September 30, 2020), and 2019 comparative results.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited represents 13.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.87 million with the latest information. APWC stock price has been found in the range of $3.24 to $4.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 893.97K shares, APWC reached a trading volume of 1872473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for APWC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for APWC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for APWC stock

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, APWC shares gained by 95.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 234.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APWC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.72 for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 1.46 for the last 200 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.00 and a Gross Margin at +7.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.48.

Return on Total Capital for APWC is now 0.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.22. Additionally, APWC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC] managed to generate an average of -$1,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [APWC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.30% of APWC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APWC stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 38,308, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 37,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in APWC stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.12 million in APWC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited [NASDAQ:APWC] by around 144,076 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 29,717 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 18,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APWC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,076 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 18,872 shares during the same period.