AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Is Currently 1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] closed the trading session at $16.08 on 01/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.92, while the highest price level was $16.18. The company report on January 12, 2021 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for January 2021.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for January 2021. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of January 29, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

AGNC’s December 31, 2020 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company’s fourth quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for January 25, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.11 percent and weekly performance of 3.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 7499006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $15.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.43.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.80 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.39, while it was recorded at 15.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.90 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.59 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.59.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.23. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of $13,490,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -0.05%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,926 million, or 58.90% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,026,251, which is approximately -9.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,241,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.36 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $246.06 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 34,873,451 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 59,950,586 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 211,441,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,265,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,800,066 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 19,391,583 shares during the same period.