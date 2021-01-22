ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX] is 82.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADTX] closed the trading session at $3.80 on 01/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.08, while the highest price level was $6.73. The company report on January 21, 2021 that AditxtScore™ Immune Monitoring Service Will be Operational on February 1st.

Company Plans to Offer Service through Channel Partners.

via NewMediaWire — Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, announced the operational launch of the AditxtScore™ Immune Monitoring Platform as of February 1st, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.69 percent and weekly performance of 58.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 91.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 89.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, ADTX reached to a volume of 138023317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.00. With this latest performance, ADTX shares gained by 91.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.59% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.94 for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [ADTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,913,864 per employee.ADiTx Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.90 and a Current Ratio set at 18.90.

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.10% of ADTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADTX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 224,971, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, holding 61,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in ADTX stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $40000.0 in ADTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTX] by around 319,721 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 147,461 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 147,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,721 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 147,461 shares during the same period.