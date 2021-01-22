Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] is -3.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: ADXN] jumped around 2.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.94 at the close of the session, up 21.79%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Addex ADX71149 Receives IND Approval to Start a Phase 2a Clinical Study in Epilepsy.

First patient treated with ADX71149 (JNJ-40411813) scheduled for Q2 2021.

Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced that its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has received FDA’s Investigational New Drug (IND) approval to begin a Phase 2a proof of concept study with the selective metabotropic glutamate type 2 (mGlu2) receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM), JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149), in patients with epilepsy. The first patient is expected to be treated during Q2 2021.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd stock is now -3.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADXN Stock saw the intraday high of $18.87 and lowest of $12.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.52, which means current price is +25.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.27K shares, ADXN reached a trading volume of 4190315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addex Therapeutics Ltd is set at 2.35

How has ADXN stock performed recently?

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.66.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 11.10 for the last single week of trading.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -515.38. Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -521.61.

Return on Total Capital for ADXN is now -44.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.16. Additionally, ADXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] managed to generate an average of -$642,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]

Positions in Addex Therapeutics Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ:ADXN] by around 1,144 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 20 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 17,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADXN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,144 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.