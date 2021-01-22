Friday, January 22, 2021
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. [ACAM] is 9.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: ACAM] closed the trading session at $12.30 on 01/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.18, while the highest price level was $12.70. The company report on January 22, 2021 that CarLotz, Inc. Closes Business Combination and Will Trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange Under the Ticker LOTZ.

CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced that it has completed its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar Partners”) (Nasdaq: ACAM), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The Business Combination was approved on January 20, 2021 by Acamar Partners’ stockholders. Beginning January 22, 2021, CarLotz’ shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “LOTZ.”.

Michael Bor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarLotz, said, “ marks another major milestone for CarLotz as we begin this next chapter as a public company. I couldn’t be more proud of the CarLotz team, including all our CarLotz alumni, who put their hearts and souls into growing this business. We would not be where we are without our team’s grit, determination, focus on the guest experience, and adherence to our core values. With our differentiated business model, including the only Consignment-to-Retail Sales Platform, and the continued execution of our growth strategies, we are well positioned to advance our vision of transforming the used vehicle industry. We look forward to building on the success we have driven to-date, and delivering value for all of our stakeholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.82 percent and weekly performance of 4.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ACAM reached to a volume of 8335979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. [ACAM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ACAM stock trade performance evaluation

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. [ACAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, ACAM shares gained by 19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.55 for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. [ACAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 11.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. [ACAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACAM is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. [ACAM] managed to generate an average of $869,551 per employee.Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. [ACAM]: Insider Ownership positions

35 institutional holders increased their position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:ACAM] by around 6,154,317 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 5,526,259 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,687,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,367,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,133,236 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,590,187 shares during the same period.

