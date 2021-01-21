why YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.93

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] jumped around 2.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $71.35 at the close of the session, up 3.15%. The company report on January 16, 2021 that Trimble Set to Join S&P 500; YETI Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hilltop Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Trimble Inc. (NASD:TRMB) will replace Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) will replace Trimble in the S&P MidCap 400, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will replace YETI Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 21. S&P 500/100 constituent ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) acquired Concho Resources in a deal completed.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

YETI Holdings Inc. stock is now 4.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YETI Stock saw the intraday high of $72.11 and lowest of $68.015 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.89, which means current price is +5.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, YETI reached a trading volume of 18603230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $68.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for YETI Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $40, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on YETI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for YETI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has YETI stock performed recently?

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, YETI shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.90, while it was recorded at 73.97 for the last single week of trading, and 47.71 for the last 200 days.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +51.38. YETI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.52.

Return on Total Capital for YETI is now 21.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.31. Additionally, YETI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] managed to generate an average of $63,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.YETI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YETI Holdings Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

There are presently around $5,601 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,550,822, which is approximately 11.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,749,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.0 million in YETI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $522.97 million in YETI stock with ownership of nearly -23.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YETI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI] by around 10,753,761 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 10,626,684 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 59,599,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,979,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YETI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,656,530 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,890,509 shares during the same period.