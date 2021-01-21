why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.19

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] loss -7.27% on the last trading session, reaching $42.49 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2021 that BNY Mellon Declares Dividends.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:.

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on February 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2021.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation represents 889.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.44 billion with the latest information. BK stock price has been found in the range of $42.26 to $44.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 10458106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $49.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BK stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 47 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 190.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 30.66.

Trading performance analysis for BK stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.74. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.10 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.11, while it was recorded at 45.35 for the last single week of trading, and 37.65 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 5.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.26. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $91,384 per employee.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 8.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $33,514 million, or 85.20% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,261,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.84 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 14.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 45,125,579 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 42,215,745 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 644,085,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 731,426,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,455,957 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 9,787,899 shares during the same period.