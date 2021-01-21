why Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.50

Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRE] closed the trading session at $19.49 on 01/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.00, while the highest price level was $19.865. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Green Plains Announces Clean Sugar Project at York, Nebraska Innovation Center.

CST™ Production to Target Applications in Food Production, Renewable Chemicals and Synthetic Biology.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Ospraie Management, announced that recently-acquired Fluid Quip Technologies (Fluid Quip) is engineering and constructing a fully scalable commercial Clean Sugar Technology™ (CST) production facility at the Green Plains York Innovation Center. This technology effectively transforms a dry milling facility into a clean sugar biorefinery where dextrose/glucose replaces ethanol as the primary product.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 47.99 percent and weekly performance of 3.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 50.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 560.40K shares, GPRE reached to a volume of 1560404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRE shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Green Plains Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Green Plains Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Plains Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

GPRE stock trade performance evaluation

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, GPRE shares gained by 50.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.61 for Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.43, while it was recorded at 18.29 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.03 and a Gross Margin at -2.84. Green Plains Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.94.

Return on Total Capital for GPRE is now -8.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.36. Additionally, GPRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] managed to generate an average of -$204,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Green Plains Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Green Plains Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -117.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Plains Inc. go to 15.00%.

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $692 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,175,462, which is approximately -2.264% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,768,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.95 million in GPRE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $49.01 million in GPRE stock with ownership of nearly -3.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Green Plains Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRE] by around 4,364,712 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 4,824,206 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 26,336,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,525,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,041,083 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,628,035 shares during the same period.