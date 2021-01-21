why Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.50

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE: BZH] closed the trading session at $18.36 on 01/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.78, while the highest price level was $18.54. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fiscal First Quarter Results Conference Call on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) has scheduled the release of its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021 after the close of the market. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The public may listen to the conference call and view the Company’s slide presentation on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website, www.beazer.com. In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 800-475-0542 (for international callers, dial 517-308-9429). To be admitted to the call, enter the pass code “8571348.” A replay of the conference call will be available, until 10:00 PM ET on February 5, 2021 at 800-879-6115 (for international callers, dial 402-220-4742) with pass code “3740.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.19 percent and weekly performance of 20.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 402.74K shares, BZH reached to a volume of 2341345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZH shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $17 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beazer Homes USA Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BZH in the course of the last twelve months was 2.09.

BZH stock trade performance evaluation

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.95. With this latest performance, BZH shares gained by 14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.09 for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 16.10 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.12. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for BZH is now 4.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.22. Additionally, BZH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] managed to generate an average of $50,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beazer Homes USA Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beazer Homes USA Inc. go to 4.00%.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $377 million, or 77.40% of BZH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BZH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,550,297, which is approximately -4.391% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 2,328,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.65 million in BZH stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $26.12 million in BZH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beazer Homes USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE:BZH] by around 4,007,385 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 3,946,517 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,987,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,941,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZH stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,394,595 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,737,297 shares during the same period.