why 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.25

36Kr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KRKR] jumped around 2.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.65 at the close of the session, up 76.01%. The company report on January 4, 2021 that 36Kr Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:.

Morgan Stanley China New Economy Summit, January 6-8, 2021.

36Kr Holdings Inc. stock is now 102.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRKR Stock saw the intraday high of $6.28 and lowest of $3.2395 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.95, which means current price is +94.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 67.28K shares, KRKR reached a trading volume of 5054551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRKR shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 36Kr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has KRKR stock performed recently?

36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.67. With this latest performance, KRKR shares gained by 85.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.62 for 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.49 and a Gross Margin at +41.99. 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.72.

Return on Total Capital for KRKR is now -4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -177.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -177.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] managed to generate an average of -$234,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.36Kr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 36Kr Holdings Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRKR.

Insider trade positions for 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]

Positions in 36Kr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KRKR] by around 28,205 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 30,286 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 30,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRKR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,205 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,286 shares during the same period.