Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] traded at a high on 01/19/21, posting a 7.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.93. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Zosano Pharma Requests Type A Meeting with the FDA to Review Resubmission Plans for Qtrypta™ New Drug Application.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that on December 30, 2020 the company requested a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The purpose of the Type A meeting is to receive FDA input on the requirements for the resubmission of the Qtrypta™ (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) following the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received on October 20, 2020. Qtrypta is Zosano’s proprietary investigational formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing its proprietary transdermal microneedle system developed for the acute treatment of migraine. The NDA included data on a total of 774 subjects across 5 trials who were administered or dosed with Qtrypta.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10344516 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zosano Pharma Corporation stands at 10.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.11%.

The market cap for ZSAN stock reached $98.96 million, with 102.07 million shares outstanding and 101.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, ZSAN reached a trading volume of 10344516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30.

How has ZSAN stock performed recently?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares gained by 52.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.33 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6212, while it was recorded at 0.9103 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8990 for the last 200 days.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -141.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -267.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.02. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$671,232 per employee.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZSAN.

Insider trade positions for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

There are presently around $12 million, or 15.60% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,184,750, which is approximately 128.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.17 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 12157.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 6,203,956 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 44,624 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,809,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,058,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,864,694 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 37,289 shares during the same period.