Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] jumped around 0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, up 19.23%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Date For 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO)(the “Company”) will release 2020 fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021 by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The conference call number is 877-665-6356 (U.S. callers) and 270-215-9897 (International callers) and the access code for both is 6592053. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the events section of the Company’s website (www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the financial section of the Company’s website after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock is now 12.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.90 and lowest of $1.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.10, which means current price is +32.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 6427773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.07. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 24.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.08 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4607, while it was recorded at 1.5500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1270 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.58 and a Gross Margin at +34.37. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.54.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.69. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 145.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$61,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $692 million, or 94.60% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately -0.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 35,830,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.9 million in CCO stocks shares; and ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $54.1 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 9.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 27,592,729 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 26,174,321 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 389,735,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,502,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,461,300 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 7,357,225 shares during the same period.