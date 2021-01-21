Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] price surged by 12.72 percent to reach at $1.03. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Chimerix Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Chimerix, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 11,765,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.50 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being sold by Chimerix. The gross proceeds to Chimerix from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $100.0 million. In addition, Chimerix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,764,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 25, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Chimerix intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund the clinical development of its product candidates, commercial pre-launch activities and general corporate purposes.

A sum of 1357790 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 889.16K shares. Chimerix Inc. shares reached a high of $9.30 and dropped to a low of $8.26 until finishing in the latest session at $9.13.

The one-year CMRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.58. The average equity rating for CMRX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMRX shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on CMRX stock. On February 23, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CMRX shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

CMRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.21. With this latest performance, CMRX shares gained by 68.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 338.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.14 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chimerix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.31. Chimerix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -899.24.

Return on Total Capital for CMRX is now -31.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, CMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,618,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

CMRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimerix Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMRX.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $238 million, or 53.30% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,841,708, which is approximately -0.813% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,841,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.12 million in CMRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $23.86 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimerix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 4,001,873 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,592,886 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,745,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,340,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,025,464 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 971,159 shares during the same period.