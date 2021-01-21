Vertical Research slashes price target on Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] – find out why.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] gained 0.87% or 0.18 points to close at $20.79 with a heavy trading volume of 10998385 shares. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Vertiv Names Erin Dowd Chief Human Resources Officer.

Building the growing global company team is among key priorities.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Vertiv, (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has named Erin Dowd the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately.

It opened the trading session at $21.15, the shares rose to $21.49 and dropped to $20.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRT points out that the company has recorded 49.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -337.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 10998385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $23.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.40.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.17. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.72 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.70, while it was recorded at 19.68 for the last single week of trading, and 15.58 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co. go to 38.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

There are presently around $6,063 million, or 84.90% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 95,261,955, which is approximately -19.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,073,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.33 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $368.01 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 24.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 47,930,312 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 44,346,814 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 201,896,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,173,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,642,042 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,587,903 shares during the same period.