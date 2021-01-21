The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain 10.50% so far this year. What now?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] loss -1.05% on the last trading session, reaching $58.61 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Schwab Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $.57 GAAP, $.74 Adjusted (1), Bringing Full-Year Results to $2.12 and $2.45, Respectively.

Core Net New Assets Rise 33% to a Record $281.9 Billion for the Year, Including $61.7 Billion in December.

Total Client Assets Reach a Record $6.69 Trillion at Year-End, Up 66%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation represents 1.80 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.07 billion with the latest information. SCHW stock price has been found in the range of $58.11 to $59.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.64M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 9784047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $62.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $39 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $58, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SCHW stock. On November 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SCHW shares from 44 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.49.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 13.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.05 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.60, while it was recorded at 59.09 for the last single week of trading, and 39.89 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.14 and a Gross Margin at +82.28. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.43.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 16.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.16. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $188,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 0.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $96,147 million, or 70.40% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,270,485, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 7.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,648,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.73 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.51 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 97,746,355 shares. Additionally, 561 investors decreased positions by around 87,023,204 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 1,438,509,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,623,278,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,351,582 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 23,471,131 shares during the same period.