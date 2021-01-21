Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] Is Currently 25.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCR] jumped around 1.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.50 at the close of the session, up 25.57%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Synchronoss To Participate In 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, announced that it will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15th at 1:15 pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the the presentation will be available via the Synchronoss Investor Relations site. The Company will also host 1×1 and small group virtual meetings with investors on Thursday, January 14th.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock is now 17.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNCR Stock saw the intraday high of $6.02 and lowest of $4.3017 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.86, which means current price is +34.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 531.25K shares, SNCR reached a trading volume of 4230059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SNCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNCR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SNCR stock performed recently?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.41. With this latest performance, SNCR shares gained by 42.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.83 for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 4.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.33. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.88.

Return on Total Capital for SNCR is now -24.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.08. Additionally, SNCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] managed to generate an average of -$63,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]

There are presently around $102 million, or 47.70% of SNCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNCR stocks are: ELK CREEK PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 3,746,242, which is approximately -0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,274,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.34 million in SNCR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $12.26 million in SNCR stock with ownership of nearly -6.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCR] by around 1,844,659 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,487,596 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,966,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,299,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNCR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,600 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 770,980 shares during the same period.