Shineco Inc. [TYHT] is 32.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ: TYHT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.01%. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Shineco, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: TYHT), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and hemp products, as well as various health and well-being-focused plant-based products in China, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Mr. Guocong Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Shineco, commented, “In fiscal 2020, we achieved a revenue of USD23.68 million and a net loss of $6.63 million. Overall, our various financial indicators have experienced a significant decline, mainly due to the Company’s business transformation and the impact of COVID-19. At present, the Company has formed a strategic plan integrating the entire industrial chain of industrial hemp. At the same time, the Company is also actively looking for investment opportunities in the biomedical field. I believe that as we gradually implement our projects, we will achieve success in the next fiscal year.”.

Over the last 12 months, TYHT stock dropped by -27.53%.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.11 million, with 3.04 million shares outstanding and 2.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.95K shares, TYHT stock reached a trading volume of 1190853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shineco Inc. [TYHT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shineco Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

TYHT Stock Performance Analysis:

Shineco Inc. [TYHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.01. With this latest performance, TYHT shares gained by 23.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.10 for Shineco Inc. [TYHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shineco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shineco Inc. [TYHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.77 and a Gross Margin at +25.90. Shineco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.05.

Return on Total Capital for TYHT is now -4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shineco Inc. [TYHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.34. Additionally, TYHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shineco Inc. [TYHT] managed to generate an average of -$20,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Shineco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Shineco Inc. [TYHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.60% of TYHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYHT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 128,764, which is approximately 28.31% of the company’s market cap and around 18.59% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in TYHT stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $11000.0 in TYHT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ:TYHT] by around 31,456 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 6,415 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 100,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYHT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,046 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 6,415 shares during the same period.