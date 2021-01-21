QuantumScape Corporation [QS] moved down -3.02: Why It’s Important

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] traded at a low on 01/19/21, posting a -3.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.36. The company report on January 20, 2021 that FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QS, PEN and SWI.

The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Class Period: February 24, 2020 and December 15, 2020Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 5, 2021SECURITIES FRAUD To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-swi/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9808125 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corporation stands at 8.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.09%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $10.88 billion, with 207.70 million shares outstanding and 134.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.67M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 9808125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 11.75

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.30, while it was recorded at 55.05 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $337 million, or 10.51% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 680,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.59% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 665,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.84 million in QS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $34.48 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 6,437,300 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 43,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 40,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,440,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,432,870 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,000 shares during the same period.