Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] is 69.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] closed the trading session at $1.24 on 01/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.05, while the highest price level was $1.24. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Announces $2.2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of approximately 2,200,000 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $2.2 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Predictive Oncology has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of approximately 1,100,000 shares of common stock. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.31 percent and weekly performance of 34.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 78.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, POAI reached to a volume of 7495424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

POAI stock trade performance evaluation

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.81. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 78.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.97 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7524, while it was recorded at 1.0223 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1656 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1373.71.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -149.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -335.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.20. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$605,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.30% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 278,567, which is approximately 708.589% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 31,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in POAI stocks shares; and CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, currently with $25000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 17.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 262,248 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 974,492 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 883,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,325 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 964,107 shares during the same period.