Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Is Currently 16.17 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] price surged by 16.17 percent to reach at $1.31. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Precigen Provides Pipeline Updates at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

– Company announced its vision to transform the personalized cell therapy landscape using non-viral, antigen-specific UltraCAR-T® library approach -.

– Preliminary data from Phase I study of PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse™ immunotherapy in HPV-associated cancers show increase in immune response upon repeated administration of PRGN-2009 monotherapy -.

A sum of 2382714 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Precigen Inc. shares reached a high of $9.7858 and dropped to a low of $8.40 until finishing in the latest session at $9.41.

The one-year PGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.69. The average equity rating for PGEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

PGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Precigen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.14 and a Gross Margin at +32.32. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.25.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 345.75. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$240,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

PGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precigen Inc. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,001 million, or 66.00% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 84,021,428, which is approximately 1.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7,558,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.22 million in PGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.53 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly -3.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 5,964,674 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,663,755 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 113,907,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,535,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,051,536 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 675,568 shares during the same period.