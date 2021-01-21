Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Revenue clocked in at $3.59 billion, up 31.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] traded at a high on 01/20/21, posting a 6.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.00.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9018415 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at 7.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.77%.

The market cap for OPEN stock reached $16.65 billion, with 544.42 million shares outstanding and 428.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 9018415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64.

How has OPEN stock performed recently?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 27.51 for the last single week of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

There are presently around $622 million, or 31.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,100,000, which is approximately 237.727% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 1,643,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.31 million in OPEN stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $45.35 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 705.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 16,067,565 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 10,427,074 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,773,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,721,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,208,809 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,225,987 shares during the same period.