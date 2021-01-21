Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] Stock trading around $8.28 per share: What’s Next?

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 414.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 420.75%. The company report on November 7, 2020 that Obalon Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Over the last 12 months, OBLN stock rose by 309.90%. The average equity rating for OBLN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.05 million, with 7.73 million shares outstanding and 7.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, OBLN stock reached a trading volume of 442863913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.75.

OBLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 420.75. With this latest performance, OBLN shares gained by 441.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1011.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 309.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.22 for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.46, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Obalon Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -674.52 and a Gross Margin at +11.70. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -721.61.

Return on Total Capital for OBLN is now -110.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -160.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.12. Additionally, OBLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] managed to generate an average of -$696,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

OBLN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBLN.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLN] by around 1,520,561 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 26,998 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 628,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,175,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 777,901 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,050 shares during the same period.