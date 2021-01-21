Market cap of Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] reaches 18.03M – now what?

Urban Tea Inc. [NASDAQ: MYT] jumped around 0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.22 at the close of the session, up 19.35%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Urban Tea Subsidiary Achieves Earn-out Commitment and Urban Tea Expects 400% Increase in Total Revenues For Fiscal Year Ending 6/30/2021.

Urban Tea Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Urban Tea”) (NASDAQ: MYT), a premier retailer of specialty teas and baked goods based in Hunan, China, announced that its 51% owned subsidiary, Hunan 39 Pu Tea Co., Ltd. (“39 Pu Tea”), has completed its financial performance commitment for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

The acquisition of the 51% equity interest in 39 Pu Tea, a limited liability company engaged in tea research and development, tea production, tea treading, distribution, and tea cultural heritage projects, was completed in November 2019. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement by and among the Company, Mingyuntang (Shanghai) Tea Co., Ltd., 39 Pu Tea, and certain shareholders of 39 Pu Tea, 39 Pu Tea shall achieve revenue of $4 million or a net income of $1 million for the fiscal year of 2020 for earn out payment to the 39 Pu Tea shareholders.

Urban Tea Inc. stock is now 27.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MYT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.77 and lowest of $1.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.60, which means current price is +33.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 628.38K shares, MYT reached a trading volume of 11810105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Tea Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

How has MYT stock performed recently?

Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.97. With this latest performance, MYT shares gained by 22.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.72 for Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.74 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Urban Tea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.34.

Return on Total Capital for MYT is now -16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, MYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] managed to generate an average of -$32,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Urban Tea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Tea Inc. [NASDAQ:MYT] by around 17,013 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 9,423 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYT stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 9,423 shares during the same period.