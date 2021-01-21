Market cap of Tengasco Inc. [TGC] reaches 21.37M – now what?

Tengasco Inc. [AMEX: TGC] traded at a high on 01/20/21, posting a 26.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.79. The company report on January 6, 2021 that TENGASCO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tengasco, Inc. – TGC.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) with Riley Exploration–Permian, LLC, pursuant to which Tengasco shareholders will end up owning just 5% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tgc/ to learn more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3050140 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tengasco Inc. stands at 16.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.01%.

The market cap for TGC stock reached $21.37 million, with 10.68 million shares outstanding and 10.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, TGC reached a trading volume of 3050140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tengasco Inc. [TGC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tengasco Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has TGC stock performed recently?

Tengasco Inc. [TGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.33. With this latest performance, TGC shares gained by 38.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 225.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.48 for Tengasco Inc. [TGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2056, while it was recorded at 1.5300 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8326 for the last 200 days.

Tengasco Inc. [TGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tengasco Inc. [TGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.28 and a Gross Margin at +16.23. Tengasco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.88.

Return on Total Capital for TGC is now -7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tengasco Inc. [TGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.25. Additionally, TGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tengasco Inc. [TGC] managed to generate an average of -$36,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Tengasco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Tengasco Inc. [TGC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 52.80% of TGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 206,785, which is approximately 13.253% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 74,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in TGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $67000.0 in TGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tengasco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Tengasco Inc. [AMEX:TGC] by around 25,348 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 21,513 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 308,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,110 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 21,513 shares during the same period.