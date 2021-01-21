Market cap of Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] reaches 24.22M – now what?

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.10 during the day while it closed the day at $2.09. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Muscle Maker Grill Opens Second Ghost Kitchen Location in Philadelphia.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, announced the opening of its second ghost kitchen location in the Girard neighborhood located in the city of Philadelphia.

Similar to the previously announced Fairmount location, Girard is centrally located near a high density of both student/university eaters as well as a large pool of corporate workers who commonly order food delivery. Both locations will now support this growing hub of workers and students.

Muscle Maker Inc. stock has also gained 7.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRIL stock has inclined by 29.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.28% and gained 19.43% year-on date.

The market cap for GRIL stock reached $24.22 million, with 11.59 million shares outstanding and 8.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 1773247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, GRIL shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.91. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -572.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -443.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12,714.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 560.03. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.10% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC with ownership of 11,000, which is approximately -73.039% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 8,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in GRIL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6000.0 in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 9,813 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 29,800 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 15,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,813 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.