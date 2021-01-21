Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 49.17M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] gained 5.76% on the last trading session, reaching $0.82 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Color Star Technology Announces Luo Dayou Concert is Now Live on the International Version of its Color World App.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company,” or “Color Star”), is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. “Godfather of Pop Music” Lou Dayou’s “Yihua Donglu Online Singing” concert, which is exclusively for Color World, has inaugurated the launch of the Company’s international version of its Color World App.

Luo Dayou, a Taiwanese singer and songwriter, is recognized as the “Godfather of Pop Music” in Greater China and is one of the most important figures in Chinese pop music and the Asia music industry. During the 1980s, Mr. Luo became one of the most influential Mandopop singer-songwriters with his melodic lyrics and love songs, and his witty representations that he infused in his most popular songs. He is recognized as a cultural icon in Asia. Through his cooperation with Color Star Technology, Luo Dayou’s harmonious music and touching songs may now be heard by audiences all over the world through the Color World App.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. represents 54.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.17 million with the latest information. CSCW stock price has been found in the range of $0.7718 to $0.8969.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 12976683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for CSCW stock

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.98. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 57.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5982, while it was recorded at 0.8457 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6913 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 160,631, which is approximately 317.115% of the company’s market cap and around 23.76% of the total institutional ownership; EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 139,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in CSCW stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $9000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 282,939 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 42,238 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,818 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 40,791 shares during the same period.