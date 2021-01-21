Market cap of Collectors Universe Inc. [CLCT] reaches 826.77M – now what?

Collectors Universe Inc. [NASDAQ: CLCT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.05%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Collectors Universe Reports Preliminary Operating Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) (“Collectors Universe” or the “Company”), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Company expects second quarter revenues to be approximately $35.4 million. For the same period, gross margin is expected to be approximately 64% and operating income is expected to be approximately $10.0 million, after transaction costs of approximately $3.0 million and non-cash stock-based compensation costs of approximately $1.8 million. These preliminary results are subject to change, and are expected to be finalized in early February 2021, as the Company progresses through its normal quarter-end processes.

Over the last 12 months, CLCT stock rose by 272.90%.

The market cap for the stock reached $826.77 million, with 9.03 million shares outstanding and 8.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 210.52K shares, CLCT stock reached a trading volume of 1602763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Collectors Universe Inc. [CLCT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collectors Universe Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLCT in the course of the last twelve months was 46.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

CLCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Collectors Universe Inc. [CLCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.05. With this latest performance, CLCT shares gained by 20.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.19 for Collectors Universe Inc. [CLCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.08, while it was recorded at 80.15 for the last single week of trading, and 47.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Collectors Universe Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Collectors Universe Inc. [CLCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.72 and a Gross Margin at +53.49. Collectors Universe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.67.

Return on Total Capital for CLCT is now 52.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Collectors Universe Inc. [CLCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.62. Additionally, CLCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Collectors Universe Inc. [CLCT] managed to generate an average of $20,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Collectors Universe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CLCT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Collectors Universe Inc. go to 20.00%.

Collectors Universe Inc. [CLCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $414 million, or 65.30% of CLCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLCT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 658,036, which is approximately -6.799% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 584,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.46 million in CLCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.39 million in CLCT stock with ownership of nearly -3.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Collectors Universe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Collectors Universe Inc. [NASDAQ:CLCT] by around 584,900 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 1,189,380 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,550,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,325,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLCT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 206,088 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 262,300 shares during the same period.